Queen Camilla attends 95th year of Field Of Remembrance, continues royal tradition

Queen Camilla pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

On Saturday, the Queen attended the 95th year of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, a tribute to honour and remember those who died while serving in the armed forces.

Her Majesty paid tribute and recognised the sacrifices of those who fought and died for their country in her first visit to the abbey since the coronation.

After observing a two-minute silence, the Queen met Minister for veterans' affairs Johnny Mercer, as well as staff and supporters of the Poppy Factory, which organises all the memorial plots at the abbey.

Camilla was wearing a green Rifles coat designed by Fiona Clare paired with a cape from Amanda Wakeley, then moved through crowds stopping to observe plots and speaking to representatives.

Amanda Shepard, chief executive of the Poppy Factory, said: 'It was a great honour to have Her Majesty The Queen attend the Field of Remembrance once again, 95 years since a group of veterans from our factory first planted poppies in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

'We are very grateful to Her Majesty for attending today, and for her longstanding and continued support for our charity as we work to help more members of the armed forces community overcome barriers and move forward towards a more positive future through employment.'

Camilla's appearance comes as Harry and Meghan both wore poppies as they visited United States Navy SEALs in San Diego last night and watched as someone else cut the ribbon on a new fitness centre for veterans.