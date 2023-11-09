Prince Harry, Meghan Markle display poppies after King Charles birthday snub

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who met with veteran and active-duty service members on Wednesday ahead of Veterans Day, proudly displayed their poppies amid ongoing rift with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to Camp Pendleton, appeared in high spirits as they spent time with veteran and active-duty service members and their loved-ones.

Meghan and Harry wore red poppies to commemorate Veterans Day which is observed annually on 11 November.



King Charles III's younger son Harry, who relocated to the US with his wife Meghan and their children following their exit from the royal family, looked dapper in a smart black blazer which he teamed with a pale blue shirt and a pair of sand-hued chinos.

The Duchess oozed elegance in a cropped floral applique cardigan crafted by Carolina Herrera. For a seamless look, the former Hollywood actress paired her blue garment with a black midi skirt designed by Lafayette 148.

Later in the evening, the Sussexes attended the opening of a new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility for veterans called The Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility. They dressed up to the nines, Meghan opted to wear a sleek black Giorgio Armani power suit comprised of a single-breasted jacket, and some figure-flattering palazzo trousers.

She wore her raven locks swept back in a glossy low ponytail and accesorised with a pair of statement earrings. Echoing his wife's outfit, Harry wore a smart black jacket, a white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

The couple's latest outing comes amid reports of latest snub from the royal family as they reportedly did not invite the couple to attend King Charles III's 75th birthday celebration next week.