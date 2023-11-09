'King Charles does not make decisions in royal family', claims Denise Welch

Renowned English actress Denise Welch defended Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been snubbed from a number of the events at the palace this year, for their stance amid ongoing "toxic situation" within the royal family.



"There are other people making decisions in the Royal Family that are probably out of the King's hands, no matter how powerful he is," claimed Loose Women star Denise Welch.



Welch, speaking to GB News, lashed out at the reception the Sussexes have received since leaving their royal roles behind them and relocating to the States.



She backed Meghan and Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their actions and decisions, saying: "I just think that at the moment, Harry and Meghan are doing what's right for them and for their children, and I am a huge supporter of them. We talk about this as if it's the only family. Again, I have friends who don't speak to their families because there was a toxic situation."



The English actress, while referring to Meghan's non-existent ties with her father Thomas Markle, claimed: "Meghan Markle doesn't speak to her dad because there's a toxic situation."



She continued: "Do you not think that if Meghan Markle knew that she would win the love of the world by going to see her dad, (she would)? There's a reason why she doesn't.

"We don't question our other friends and family about that. If they say there are reasons I do not go to see my dad, we completely and utterly respect that there's something going on. We don't know. None of us know what's gone on there.

"Meghan Markle could get a flight and go and see her dad, and everyone would say she was marvelous. There's a reason why she doesn't. It's got nothing to do with us."

"I think family is family until it's not. And I think it's a shame that things have taken the turn that they have. You know very clearly where I stand on Harry and Meghan, I'm huge supporters of them.

She went on saying: "I think that Harry did what was right for him and for his wife's mental health - I had severe postnatal depression, Princess Diana had severe postnatal depression, Meghan Markle had postnatal depression, there is nothing more horrific and horrendous."



Denise Welch was sharing her thoughts on King Charles and the royal family's latest snub to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a spokesperson for the Sussexes dismissed reports they had turned down an invite to the King's 75th birthday celebrations - instead claiming they never received an invite.

