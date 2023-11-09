Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest outing fuels rift rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest outing describe their relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who attended the opening of a Navy SEAL Foundation training facility on Wednesday, have sparked rations with their different moods during the outing.



The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles and in good spirits while chatting with members of the foundation while her husband Harry stood on the sidelines, giving an impression as he's not happy to be with his wife at the event.

The California-based couple's latest appearance set tongues wagging as they seemed to be at loggerheads even being together at the event.

It appeared as Harry was forced to accompany Meghan. He was totally out of himself and had no signs of joy on his face.

The Duke was looking "anxious" and trying to shy away from the spotlight, according to a body language expert.



Harry's demeanour showed the stark contrast between him and Meghan, who seemed to be "in charge" throughout the event, Judi James told the Daily Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out to inaugurate a new veteran centre in Downtown San Diego mere days after they confirmed they had "no contact" from the King about his upcoming birthday.



The former Hollywood actress looked gorgeous in a sleek tailored black suit as she joined officials for the cutting of the ribbon. The Duke appeared far more subdued than his wife, at times appearing as if frowning while listening to official speeches.



A the US-based couple were thanked for their support, the Duke gave a curt "thank you," as the Duchess beamed.



The opening of the veteran centre marked Harry and Meghan's first official outing together since they marked World Mental Health in New York last month.