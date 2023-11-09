Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit Camp Pendleton to honour military families

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an under-the-radar visit to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 9, 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the morning with veteran and active duty service members and their loved ones, according to their organization Archewell.

The Sussexes visited Operation Bigs, a first-of-its-kind mentoring program dedicated to children of military families. They met with children and mentors, and learned about the program's impact on the lives of military families.

Meghan and Harry also met with wounded warriors and their families, and heard their stories of service and sacrifice. They also visited the Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital, where they met with patients and staff.

The Sussexes' visit to Camp Pendleton was not widely publicized, but they were spotted by some members of the base community. Photos and videos of their visit were shared on social media, and quickly went viral.

The Camp Pendleton visit is their latest show of support for the military community. In 2021, they visited McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey in honor of Veterans Day. They have also spoken out about the importance of supporting military families, and have donated to organizations that support veterans and their loved ones.

The Sussexes' visit to Camp Pendleton was a meaningful gesture of support for the military community. It was also a reminder of their commitment to serving others.