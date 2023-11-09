Samantha Markle optimistic in proving Meghan Markle's 'lies'

Samantha Markle (L) and Meghan Markle (R)

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha Markle has remained defiant in her pursuit to prove that the Duchess of Sussex has been in the wrong following a hearing over their libel lawsuit.

After attending federal court in Florida, Samantha expressed optimism in her chances to win the case, which claimed that the Suits actress had misinterpreted their relationship.

As per footage shared by The Sun, Samantha said: "I think the truth stands on its own, so I'm optimistic and thankful that we have a justice system that gives us the chance to present the facts."

"Of course it is but you know, people change, they have agendas, they have other things influencing their lives and, you know, it doesn't change reality.

"It doesn't change my heart, I think I'm a lot stronger than that, but it's sad. I think got to live with that and hopefully some day she can embrace the truth and a better part of herself.

"I would want that for her but until then I have to get back a lot of my life that was lost from a lot of damage over several years. All we can do is move forward based on truth and positivity."

Samantha’s suit claimed that some of the former actress’ comments in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, including one in which she claimed that she "grew up as an only child" were false.

Meghan’s lawyers have disputed the claims stating that they were an opinion and by extension were not defamatory as they sought for the case to be thrown out.