Prince Harry's reaction to king Charles latest snub revealed

Prince Harry, who has been in news about his return to the UK to attend King Charles's big event next week, reportedly does not care about not being invited to his father's 75th birthday celebrations.



A royal expert believes the Duke of Sussex, who's enjoying new life in the US with his wife and children, is completely unfazed about not being invited to the Britain' monarch's birthday celebrations next week.

The expert continued that the bitter rift between Harry and King Charles shows no sign of healing.

The relationship between father-son duo has plunged over the last few years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several bombshell claims against senior members of the royal family after their exit from the Firm.

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles King is set to celebrate celebrate a landmark birthday next Tuesday as he turns 75 with a gathering at Clarence House, and will be joined by the likes of Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate and other senior royals.



However, Harry won't be joining the family gathering in the UK as a rare statement from a spokesperson for the Sussexes reportedly said there has been "no contact regarding an invitation" to the event.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal family commentator, believes "It could certainly take years for a reconciliation to happen between Prince Harry and the Royal Family."

Fitzwilliams told Daily Express US: "Who would trust Harry and Meghan, especially after their timing releasing the news about not hearing anything about an invite to King Charles' 75th birthday celebrations hours before the King's first speech opening Parliament as Monarch."

"The Sussexes have previously disrupted royal plans in this way and obviously it is deeply resented by the Royal Family and by courtiers, he added.

"I really don’t think Harry cares about not being invited to his father’s 75th. The rift runs deep. The Sussexes reportedly still want an apology from the Royal family. What the future holds is uncertain. It is not a pleasant prospect for King Charles to deal with," the expert continued.