Lori Harvey appears for first time since split from Damson Idris

Lori Harvey has revealed her new collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, just hours after confirming her breakup with Damson Idris.

The 26-year-old model showcased an array of stunning ensembles from the collection. One eye-catching photo featured Lori flaunting her toned abs in a dazzling black crop top and matching mini skirt.

Lori turned up the heat by going braless in a semi-sheer lace jumpsuit and later donned a dress version of the outfit. In another striking image from the PLT photoshoot, she posed on a piano while dressed in a snake-sequin mini dress.

Speaking about her collection, Lori expressed her excitement: "I'm so excited to be launching my own partywear collection. We've been working on this since the announcement of my ambassadorship, and these pieces are all items I would wear for the holiday season, and they feel so luxe! I loved shooting this on such a gorgeous location, and I can't wait to see my followers and PLT customers showing off their looks."

This announcement comes after Lori revealed her split with Damson, her boyfriend of nearly a year.

In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they explained that they have reached a point in their lives where their individual paths require their full attention and dedication. Despite parting ways, they emphasized their continued friendship and deep respect for each other.

The couple had begun dating in December 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in January.