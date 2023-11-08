Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears after Justin Timberlake ‘muzzle’ advice

Britney Spears’ fans and their backlash prompted Timbaland to apologize to the Gimme More singer and them, after the producer’s negative advice comments including Justin Timberlake.



Timbaland said, "She goin' crazy, right? " to a question from the crowd regarding the resurgence of interest in the producer's Timberlake collaboration Cry Me a River in light of Spears' memoir's publication.

"I wanted to call JT, ‘Man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.'”

Timbaland apologized for his remarks when he went live on TikTok, as he usually does, following a harsh day of criticism on social media.

He responded, "I apologize to the Britney fans and her," after reading a question regarding his views on women. “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?’ Hell yeah.”

Spears claims that Timberlake's Cry Me a River music video portrayed her as a villain following the fallout from their highly publicized relationship in an excerpt from her memoir, The Woman in Me.

In the video, Timberlake dealt with an unfaithful partner who resembled Spears somewhat, which seemed to corroborate a media-promoted claim that Spears had cheated on Timberlake.