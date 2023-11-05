Marvel execs plan Avengers original six revival amid studio's back-to-back failures

The original Avengers consist of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Marvel is reportedly looking to bring back its original six-member Avengers team in a desperate attempt to revive their former glory days.

While the news is not confirmed, a Variety report detailed a Marvel execs meet up in Palm Springs, where they discussed the future of the studio in the wake of its unanticipated superhero fatigue, box office flops, sloppy strategy, and the high-profile trial of its former hope Jonathan Majors.

During their meeting, they reportedly discussed bringing back their golden group that comprised of: Iron Man/Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr.’s, Captain America/Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Clint Barton/Hawkeye by Chris Evans, Bruce Banner/Hulk essayed by Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Following the mild reception of MCU’s Phase 4 release, namely Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, execs were reportedly hoping to recrate their multi-billion dollar era with a new spin of its original group.

While Iron Man and Black Widow were killed in Endgame, it was not unlikely for the studio to revive some of their deceased characters thanks to the multiverse.

However, the source told the publication that "the studio hasn’t yet committed to the idea — if it were able to bring those actors back, it wouldn’t come cheap" noting that Downey Jr.’s pay for Iron Man 3 was reportedly around $25million.