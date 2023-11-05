Halsey debuts frosty makeover in steamy pictures with new beau Avan Jogia

Halsey has an icy new look to go with her sizzling new beau, Avan Jogia.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane - debuted a bold platinum blonde pixie cut, with the slightest hint of lavender, bleached eyebrows to match.

The Closer songstress captioned the carousel post with a seemingly random assortment of cool-toned emojis, including a tooth, a bone, a disco ball, and a speech bubble.

Leaning into the icy look, she wore some frosty eyeshadow with doll-like lashes and soft, nude lips.

Her frost-kissed hair stood out against her black-and-white leather ensemble, featuring a jacket and a skirt with multiple buckles resembling a strait jacket. A white crop top and white calf-length boots struck the perfect contrast.



But the chart-topping musician didn’t intend to let her stunning makeover go unnoticed, especially with her new man, Avan Jogia, by her side.

The 29-year-old Indie singer posted a sultry snap of her and the Victorious alum, 31, as he leaned back against a cupboard while Halsey nestled into his embrace.

He adorned a sleek silk suit in silver-gray, perfectly complementing her chic, cool-toned ensemble.

With one of his arms draped around Halsey’s shoulder and the other casually tucked into his pocket, Jogia cast a smoldering gaze at the camera.

The smitten singer captioned the story with a single white heart.



The new lovebirds sparked dating rumours in September and went Instagram-official in October, each sharing a plethora of photos together, often rocking stylish coordinated outfits.