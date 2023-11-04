Christine McGuinness looks terrific in mini skirt as she steps out in Manchester

Christine McGuinness is quite well known for her stunning fashion choices.

The diva stunned onlookers with her daring sequinned mini skirt as she attended The Peter Street Kitchen's fifth birthday party on a rainy Friday.

The 35-year-old model showcased her enviable figure while braving the inclement weather. Her outfit included a daring grey sequinned mini skirt and a matching jacket, emphasizing her long legs.

She complemented the look with a low-cut black vest that showcased her generous cleavage.

This event followed Christine's recent revelation that her mother, Joanne, has been her pillar of support during her divorce from Paddy. She expressed eagerness for the year to come to an end.

Christine and the 50-year-old presenter announced their separation in July last year after 11 years of marriage but later revealed that their relationship had ended earlier in the year.