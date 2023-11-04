Kate Middleton's touching statement released after Mathew Perry's funeral

Kate Middleton, who is the Patron of a British charity (Forward Trust) that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence, has shared a touching statement to mark the end of Addiction Awareness Week 2023.

On Friday, 'Taking Action on Addiction' - which is a campaign to improve understanding of addiction and end the stigma that surrounds it - shared the important message of the Princess of Wales on its official X, formerly known twitter.



Kate's statement was released on the same day of Friends alum Mathew Perry's funeral. Perry, who was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home last Saturday. spoke openly about his lifelong battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

"This Addiction Awareness Week, I am delighted to again voice my support for the campaign and thank all of the charities involved in shining a light on the effects of this terrible illness,” said Kate Middleton in her statement.



Prince William's wife added: "This year, we are reflecting on how ‘Everyone Knows Someone’ affected by addiction. I hope, by talking more openly, we can consider the people in our own lives and communities who have been impacted."