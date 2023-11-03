Jessica Simpson embraces sobriety, leaving 'unrecognizable version' in past

File Footage

Jessica Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety by sharing a throwback photo of an 'unrecognisable version' of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old actress re-posted her touching story from November 2021 in which she detailed her difficult journey of quitting alcohol.



The mother-of-three who embarked on the journey of sobriety few years ago rejoiced her decision of adopting a healthy lifestyle.



The original post which was shared by singer on her fourth sober anniversary, reads, "I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

Simpson shared that in order to achieve her personal goals she "needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction."



In her heartfelt caption which she was shared in 2021, the Irresistible singer revealed that the drinking wasn’t the issue, however, she realised that she didn’t love herself.

"I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad," Simpson added.

While declaring herself free from any kind of addiction, the singer wrote, "I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open."

