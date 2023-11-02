'The Jinx – Part Two' to cover more years of Robert Durst investigation

HBO and Max have announced that a six-episode second season of the true-crime documentary series The Jinx will premiere in 2024.



The series will continue the story of Robert Durst, the real estate heir and convicted murderer who died in 2021.

The Jinx was originally released in 2015 and was a critical and commercial success, winning several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series.

The series followed Durst as he was investigated for the murders of his wife, Kathie Durst, his business associate Susan Berman, and his neighbor Morris Black.

The Jinx – Part Two will cover the eight years since the release of the original series, including Durst's trial and conviction for the murder of Black.

The series will also feature new interviews with Durst's family and friends, as well as with investigators and legal experts.

The show came to an amazing conclusion when Durst said to himself in a bathroom, not realising that the microphone he was wearing was still hot, that he "killed them all, of course."

“In 2015 when The Jinx premiered, I think it’s fair to say it kicked off a docu-true crime series wave that is still going today,” said HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys, speaking to reporters Thursday morning.

“We were introduced to a truly bizarre and dangerous person in Robert Durst. Andrew Jarecki is back and chronicling the aftermath of Robert Durst’s conviction… and the people who surrounded him.”