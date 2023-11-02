Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brace for bad news amid new bombshells

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting worried about the many secrets that will be exposed in a new memoir written by a duke, royal insider revealed to OK! Magazine.
After releasing his bombshell memoir, Spare, earlier this year, Prince Harry ‘s antics made their way into his friend’s forthcoming memoir.
Henry Somerset, the 12th Duke of Beaufort and a friend of the Royal Family, is set to publish a memoir titled The Unlikely Duke later this month. In his book, Somerset sheds light on the rowdy teen years of the Duke of Sussex.
Back in 2000, 16-year-old Harry was visiting Somerset’s family estate in Gloucestershire from Highgrove. The pool party was for Somerset’s niece, who was turning 16 that day.
Somerset revealed that he found himself fretting over what to do if he had to “reprimand” Harry, who then third-in-line to the throne.
“Initially he seemed to blend in quite well, but he suddenly became possessed, lifted a girl over his shoulder, walked over to the swimming pool and hurled her in.
“There was a predictable outburst of laughter from the other guests and Harry, pleased with this reaction, continued to indulge himself by repeating the performance with several other girls, one after another.”
However, King Charles’ butler Steve intervened and immediately asked Harry to stop with his antics.
