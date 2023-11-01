Queen Camilla dismiss her life-long fear for King Charles

file footage

Queen Camilla set aside her fear of flying as she accompanied King Charles on his first visit to Kenya since becoming a monarch.



The former Duchess of Cambridge has been vocal about her dislike of flying, which only intensified after one of the planes she was travelling in sustained a dramatic damage after hitting a bird last year.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond heralded Camilla for prioritizing her job over her personal gripe.

“Camilla does not enjoy flying, but she knows it’s part of her job to go all over the world and she will continue to do so,” Bond shared.

"She’s very nervous but just gets on with it,” the expert explained, adding that having the monarch by her side really helps Camilla.

“Kenya will be a wonderful shared experience for Charles and Camilla,” she suggested. “And, especially for Charles,” who she shared “seemed so alone” during old outings.

Camilla was traveling from India to the UK after a brief retreat in the British Airways Boeing 777 aircraft.

The plane ended up colliding with a bird mid-air, sustaining a debt on its nose.