Exploring late Friends star Matthew Perry's net worth

Matthew Perry has a higher net worth than most of his Friends co-stars.



After the terrible death of the 54-year-old on Saturday, the comedian's friends in Hollywood and grieving admirers have honoured him on social media with heartfelt tweets.

However, when it was discovered that Matthew was the third richest member of the Friends ensemble, many were taken aback by his net worth.

The list of net worths of the Friends cast has been revealed recently. Jennifer Aniston tops the list with $258 million (£212 million), thanks to her successful movie career after the end of the Friends series.

Courteney Cox follows with $129 million (£106 million), while Matthew Perry comes in at number three with an impressive net worth of $102 million (£84 million), beating co-stars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

In 1994, the Friends cast's pay per episode was five figures, but by the show's last season, that amount had shot up to six figures, with each star taking home a whopping $1 million (£820,000) every episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the quintet was also paid more than $2 million (£1.6 million) apiece for the one-hour reunion programme in 2021.

Following the conclusion of Friends, Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom, starred in several films and television series.

Matthew secured roles on The West Wing, for which he received an Emmy nomination, and acted in the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In, which brought in over $1 million, even while he remained an employee of the programme. Even better, he was able to film the film between Friends seasons two and three.