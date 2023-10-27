Kate Middleton commands 'seriousness' after 'taking ownership' of image

The wife of Prince William showed off a new hair cut along with a more tailored wardrobe in her latest fashion move

Kate Middleton has sent out a quiet message to royal watchers through a transformative change in her overall appearance.

According to celebrity hairstylist Nicky Clarke, as per Express, the Princess of Wales' choice to debut a new hair look along with a wardrobe overhaul sent out a quiet message of what she wanted the public to view her as.

The hairstylist noted that "curtain bangs are incredibly versatile, working on any length of hair, and allow the wearer to really take ownership of their look, pairing well with edgy rock-chick looks or more pared-back, off-duty styles."

Meanwhile fashion expert Miranda Holder, as per the aforementioned publication, weighed in on the the Duchess of Cambridge adopting the "transformative power of clothes".

Holder said: "Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role. I want to be taken seriously.'"

"'I am treating this as a proper duty. I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can.'

“It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. She's trying to take away from the world’s fixation on her fashion."