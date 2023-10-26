Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face security threats?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce may face security threat

Taylor Swift's fans have been desperate for new details of her rumoured romance with American football star Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce's fans also want to have the non-stop coverage of the Anti-Hero singer, whose appearances at Kelce's games stole the limelight.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Jason Kelce admitted he found the sudden media obsession surrounding his brother unsettling, saying: "It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now."

"I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'"



Jason highlighted the dark side of Taylor and Travis' romance in a smart way saying: "So on one hand, [I'm] really, really happy for my brother and where he's at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there's some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be."



However, Travis Kelce's brother believes "he can deal with some of this. As long as it's not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been seen on what appear to be several dates, the new lovebirds have yet to confirm or deny their romance.

During an episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Travis admitted to having a crush on the 33-year-old music icon, before sharing a failed attempt to give her his phone number after the Kansas City stop of her Eras tour, saying: "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."