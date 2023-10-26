Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas plan not good news for King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas plan not a good news for King Charles

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's Christmas plans might result in hardly any festive cheer for King Charles and the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

The US-based couple, according to royal expert and historian Tessa Dunlop, will be looking to sit out a trip to the UK again this year.

"Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of transatlantic tension," claimed the expert.

"But don’t hold your breath, just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he’ll grace Sandringham with his presence." Dunlop told the Mirror.



The expert did not stop here as she explained: "Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn’t even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet]."

Meghan and Harry have no official place to stay in Britain after the 74-year-old monarch sent them out of their former royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Dunlop believes that the pair will "branch out and buy somewhere of their own" in what she calls "a mission-driven by homesick Harry."



"Meghan is just fine in California with her celebrity chums, hot new agent and pending return as an influencer. Not so Harry, who is often pictured looking, well, spare."

Dunlop went on claiming: "I’m sure Harry would like a bolthole in London, it’s his home city after all, but it makes no sense for the safety-obsessed Sussexes to invest in a private property when they can bunk up with cousins on the Windsor estate or stay in one of London’s working palaces where the security brief is on-tap."