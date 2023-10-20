Prince William, Kate Middleton's royal duties 'pale in comparison' to others

Prince William and Princess Kate are being called out for failing to attend the birthday celebration of Denmark's Prince Christian as he turned 18 earlier this week.

Writing for Palace Confidential, Richard Eden reflected on the significance of the British Royal Family forging closer ties with their European cousins, noting it would align with their "interest in demonstrating that monarchy can be a force for good."

Taking to the comments, a royal critic accused them of "acting as celebrities" rather than attending to "public service" and "international diplomacy."

"[William and Kate] are not serious people and do not take their position seriously, other than acting as celebrities," they sneered. "30-minute smile-for-the-camera meetings and pie charts do not suffice and pale in comparison to what others do."

Elsewhere in his column, Eden went on to explain that despite being invited, the Prince and Princess of Wales tends to send Prince Edward as their representative, even to the "big state occasions," such as weddings and funerals.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter cited William and Kate's busy schedules as the reason behind their absence at the birthday bash.

"Royal diaries are generally completed a good six to seven months in advance," he explained to the Daily Mail. "British royals are not fussy - busy, yes."

"There are only eleven working royals, all with particularly full diaries and even royals are allowed down time," he added.