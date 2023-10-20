Taylor Swift reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ cover

Taylor Swift is all praises for Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of her song I Knew You Were Trouble.



Sabrina Carpenter released her version of Swift's 2012 single I Knew You Were Trouble on Spotify on Wednesday, and got appreciated by the Bad Blood singer herself.

The Anti-Hero songstress took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the song's Spotify page and her appreciation of it.

"Well she nailed it," Swift wrote with two clapping emojis and two heart-hands emojis.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Carpenter previously opened Swift on the Eras Tour in Latin America, which kicked up on August 24 with her performances in Mexico City. She will resume her tour in November with Swift's performances in Argentina and Brazil.

Carpenter will also accompany Swift to Australia and Singapore early the following year to perform as her opening act in February and March.

Carpenter seems to have been spending a lot of time with the singer, as she was also by Swift's side at Metlife Stadium earlier this month when the Karma singer attended Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game with a number of her other well-known friends.