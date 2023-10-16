Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for second NYC date after PDA-filled outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are no longer putting any stops to their romance as they step out for a second date night on Sunday in New York.

In photos obtained by JustJared, the pair was all smiles holding fans, as they grabbed dinner at the Waverly Inn.

Taylor was dressed in a floral sheer top over a black denim leather short skirt. She wore her hair is two braided knots while sporting black boots. Meanwhile, Travis was dressed in a cream-coloured pant and jacket which he wore over a black T-shirt.

On Saturday, the 12-time Grammy-winner, 33, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, were photographed holding hands while heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch Steak, and as they left the post-show bash in NYC. The duo had made surprise cameos at SNL.



The couple looked loved up holding hands, and did not hide their budding romance. Moreover, many fans noted that the pair may has been passionately locking lips before being photographed by paparazzi.

“Lm**o her a little smudged lipstick and no foundation on her nose and some of her lipstick on his mustache,” one fan, among many, pointed out on social media.