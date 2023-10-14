Tom Cruise implements unusual clause into his movie contracts: Deets inside

Tom Cruise, who is one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors, implements an unlikely clause into his movie contracts.



According to LadBible, Tom, who is fond of action movies, has a clause in his contract that read, “The actor likeness cannot be used to create any merchandise.”

It is reported that Tom recent movie Top Gun: Maverick broke many records this year with estimated $1.4 billion.

After the movie’s success, it was thought that Tom’s merchandise would be available, however, due to his unusual clause, anything with the actor’s face would be difficult to get one's hand on.

Earlier, Tom denied to have his image used for the Mission: Impossible III' and War of the Worlds PlayStation games.

After getting to know about this clause news, fans gave mixed reaction to Tom’s decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One tweeted, “I find the whole concept of deepfake at BEST unsettling… it’s kinda like how there are no video games/action figures etc of Tom Cruise because of some contract thing, it’s like, that’s my likeness, you can’t just use it for your own purposes.”

Another wrote, “Kinda gotta hand it to Tom Cruise for completely refusing to ever surrender over his own likeness, got ahead of the AI thing.”

However, a third user commented, “Say what ya will about him but he treats himself like he’s the brand, won’t let his name be bought and sold and replicated.”

Meanwhile, Tom is not the only actor to have this kind of strange clause into his movie contracts, other celebs such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's and Uma Thurman also added clauses in their contracts before signing any movie.