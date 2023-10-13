Noah Cyrus calls Miley Cyrus’ ‘concerns’ about her ‘disrespectful’

File Footage





Noah Cyrus isn’t letting Miley Cyrus and Joe Rogan off the hook for calling her ‘sad,’ ‘emo,’ and suggesting she needs to “go to the doctor.”

As a re-surfaced clip started circulating around TikTok, Noah, 23, caught wind of what her international rockstar older sister had said about her on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“The disrespect in this video…” Noah clapped back in the comments section.

The video Noah referred to was from a September 2020 episode of the podcast, during which the Wrecking Ball singer briefly discussed her five siblings.

Reflecting on what it was like to grow up in the spotlight, Miley noted that her little sister definitely wanted that lifestyle.

The Flowers songstress then started gushing about Noah’s then-newly-released album, The End of Everything.

Though she noted that she “loved” the album, the Hannah Montana alum described it as “the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to.”

“She’s 20 years old, she’s emo, she’s like an emo kid,” Miley explained.

As she recited some melancholic lyrics from one of Noah’s songs, host Rogan jokingly expressed concern, saying, “maybe she needs to go to a doctor.”

However, Miley diffused the situation by quipping that all the whole Cyrus family does, further noting that she “worries for [Noah],” but knows she’s “dealing with it.”

Following Noah’s recent comment, fans sensed tension among the Cyrus sisters.

“I’m confused… does she mean Joe was disrespectful or Miley or both? I feel like Miley was just being light/funny but also defending [Noah],” one fan noted.