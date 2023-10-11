Britney Spears' lawyer debunks singer’s charges for ‘driving without license, proof of insurance’

Britney Spears lawyer claims that the singer had all the documentation required at the time of being written for driving without license and proof of insurance in September.



“Britney at all times had a license and insurance,” Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Us Weekly. “This is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

The California Highway Patrol reportedly wrote Spears, 41, up in September for apparently not having a valid license in her custody and failing to present an officer with proof of insurance, according to a report from Page Six earlier on Tuesday.

According to the publication, the two infractions have cost $1,140 in total.

After the Ventura County sheriffs conducted a health check on the pop singer that same month, the news of Spears' alleged violations surfaced.

After a video of Spears dancing while holding a pair of knives was reported to the police, Spears was contacted by officers. Later, she reassured her followers that the cutlery was fake.