Amber Heard's billionaire ex, Elon Musk, secure her Aquaman 2 role

Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 safeguarded by ex's legal move.

Amber Heard's ex-partner, billionaire Tesla mogul Elon Musk, played a pivotal role in saving her part in the upcoming movie. Sources reported as disclosed by Variety.



Amber Heard's return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, slated for release on December 20, 2023, has been secured through a legal intervention.

The actress, who previously claimed to have fought hard to maintain her role after alleging exclusion from the sequel, was at risk of being ousted due to purported chemistry issues with lead star Jason Momoa and decisions made by director James Wan and the studio.

It's been alleged that a 'scorched earth' legal letter was sent to Warner Bros. by Musk, ensuring her continued involvement in the project.

This revelation clarifies the circumstances surrounding her initial exclusion claims, with sources indicating that Jason Momoa had no involvement in the decision to remove her from the sequel.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Amber Heard underwent a chemistry test with Momoa prior to securing her role in the first Aquaman film, successfully competing against other actresses, including Abbey Lee, for the part.

The billionaire, with a net worth of $252 billion, allegedly had one of his legal representatives send a strongly-worded letter to Warner Bros., described as a 'scorched-earth' missive, threatening consequences if Heard wasn't reinstated for the sequel.

Sources suggest that Warner Bros. yielded to the pressure and retained Amber Heard in her role.







