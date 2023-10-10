Ryan Reynolds addresses going out with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at NFL game

Ryan Reynolds has recently addressed going to Travis Kelce’s NFL game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.



Speaking to Extra TV at Bring Change to Mind Gala in NYC on October 9, the Deadpool star revealed, “It's a lot of fun.”

“The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening,” stated Reynolds.

Earlier on October 1, Reynolds was spotted with his wife Lively and singer Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in New Jersey.

It is reported that Swift attended the match only to watch her rumoured new boyfriend Kelce.

Moreover, Reynolds was accompanied by Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reynolds disclosed his love for American football that he said would always have “a special place in his heart”.

“I played football when I was a kid. loved it. I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It's a great sport,” added the Free Guy actor.

Reynolds also talked about media frenzy over Swift attending the two NFL games for Kelce, which he compared it with the excitement of Super Bowl.