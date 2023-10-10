Kate Middleton 'guilty' over George, Charlotte's 'heartbreaking' request

File Footage





Kate Middleton openly admitted to being heartbroken after her daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George asked her a simple question.

In an appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the Princess of Wales spoke about the challenges of parenting with her husband Prince William along their busy work schedules.

She candidly revealed that she felt mum guilt as she cited an instance when George and Charlotte asked their mother why she did not drop them off to school.

"Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying,” she said when being quizzed about mum guilt.

She said: "Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?' It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to admit that she often was left questioning herself as she would notably need to fulfill her royal duties while striking a balance with her kids.



She said: "[You're] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."