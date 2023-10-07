Machine Gun Kelly learns lesson after dissing Eminem's daughter

On Friday, Machine Gun Kelly appeared to make a confession about how he had abused women in the past.

The musician from Cleveland shared some advice he had learned about how to respect women with his followers on Instagram stories.

"Never Mistake Her For a Hot Dog," MGK posted beside a sketch of a pair that was hand-drawn.

The musician, who has been dating Megan Fox, a Hollywood actress, tweeted, "This the realest advice i ever heard."

After making disrespectful comments about Hailie Jade, the rapper Eminem's daughter from Detroit, MGK launched his well-known spat with the artist.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper released a diss track against Machine Gun Kelly in retaliation, initiating a long-running rivalry.

Eminem and MGK's beef

According to what fans can gather, Machine Gun Kelly's now-deleted 2012 tweet in which he called Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade "hot" is what sparked their feud.

He wrote about then-16-year-old Hailie via Twitter: "I have to say, she is hot as f**k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,"

Fans first believed that Eminem had dismissed the remark, but it later emerged that he had been harbouring grudges.

Eminem forbade the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor from visiting Shade 45 in 2015.

Eminem made a reference to MGK's Twitter message in his song Not Alike six years after the rapper's initial tweet.

He rapped: "I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f**k you are, Kelly...I don't use sublime and sure as f**k don't sneak-diss...But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."