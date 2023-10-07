Drake’s desire to ‘start a family’ with Rihanna resurfaces amid diss track

file footage

Drake’s comments about wanting a family with Rihanna resurfaced in the wake of his alleged diss track against her on his new album.



In an interview with LeBron James on his show, The Shop, in 2018, the 31-year-old rapper revealed he wanted to have kids with Rihanna.

“As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,'” Drake confessed. “It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

For the unversed, the pair were in an on-and-off relationship with each other for a decade until 2016.

The Rap God singer recently faced backlash for allegedly taking shots at Rihanna and her longtime partner A$AP Rocky in a song called, Fear of Heights, from his album, For All The Dogs.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?” the lyrics read. “That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

He also sang: “And I had way badder b****** than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you / Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.”