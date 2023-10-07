Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses concerns for creating ‘generation of wimps’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently expressed his concerns over creating “generation of wimps” and “weak people”.



In a new interview with SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Terminator star, who is currently promoting his new self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

Arnold said, “The human mind can only grow through resistance,”

“The more you struggle, the further you're going to go and the stronger you're going to get,” continued the True Lies actor.

Arnold pointed out, “That's just the way the world works. Anyone who tries to baby themselves and pamper themselves, and try to protect themselves – I don't want to feel bad.”

“I don't want really want to go through any discomfort' — it's over. You're never gonna get there,” remarked the 76-year-old actor.

Arnold believed that people have “to learn to accept pain, misery, and discomfort — all of the things that you don't like”.

“Because the more you experience the things you really don't like, the more you can grow, and the tougher you get, and the more you can handle,” explained the actor.

Arnold disclosed, “So many young kids today kind of shy away from that.”

“Don't start creating a generation of wimps and weak people. Where we're concerned about, 'How are you feeling today? I don't want to hurt your feelings’” said the former governor of California.

Arnold stated, “It's nice to be considerate. Yes, I totally agree with that.”

“But let's not over-baby the kids, let's not over-baby people. Let's go and teach kids to be tough, to go out and do sports, to go and study, to struggle, and to go through these kinds of painful moments sometimes,” added the actor