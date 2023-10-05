Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa’s friendship issues were not related to ‘kidney’ transplant

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa’s friendship issues had no connection to 'kidney’ transplant

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s beef had “nothing to do with the kidney”, according to the Grown-ish actor.



“Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow,” Raisa, told Extra TV at Gomez’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. “We had to almost go on our own journey and grow.”

The 35-year-old actress explained needing some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me, because I wasn’t OK.”

The How I Met Your Father star didn’t do into much detail while talking about her rocky past.

“I went through a lot in my childhood, and I will be talking about it very soon,” Raisa said, praising Selena who she added “has been such a huge support through all of that.”

Raisa also recalled how she initially met the Love You Like a Love Song singer, starring on Secret Life of the American Teenager and Wizards of Waverly Place together.

“We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing,” she reminisced on Wednesday.

“Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and [she] and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff … I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

The kidney that Raisa donated to Selena only seemed to strengthen the pairs bond, with the reason of the issues they had to be something different entirely.