Taylor Swift fans blast NFL for 'capitalising' on singer's recent attendances

Singing sensation Taylor Swift's fans have lashed out at the National Football League (NFL) for allegedly "capitalising" on pop superstar's recent attendances.



Swift, 33, has brought a new wave of attention to the Kansas City Chief’s team following reports that she is dating Travis Kelce.

To celebrate the Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets on Sunday (1 October), the official NFL X, formerly Twitter, briefly changed its banner to a photo edit of Swift, who was at the game.

The photo collage included three different snapshots of Swift reacting excitedly during the game.

"We had the best day with you today," the account’s new bio read, referencing the lyrics to the star’s 2008 song "The Best Day."

Before the account changed its bio and banner again to promote the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, 8 October, Swift fans were quick to criticise the "bizarre" move, with one reacting: "Y’all be honest is it unreasonable that I find this a little strange?"

Another expressed anger, writing: "As both a Swiftie and an avid football fan, this is BEYOND strange and the NFL is just trying to capitalise off of her. It’s sick."

While, the third one called the change "very, very odd".

On fans aske: "Like why is the NFL more focused on Taylor than some of its players???"

Swift’s Sunday attendance marked her second public appearance at a Chief’s game since it was reported that she is dating Kelce. This time, however, she brought along a few famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.