Royal family shares new photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift rumours

Royal family has seemingly dismissed all rumours about Kate Middleton and Prince William by sharing stunning new photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales form their latest outing together in Wales.

Kate and William were all happy and in high spirits as they stepped out in Cardiff on Tuesday amid rift rumours, looking gorgeous in chic outfits as they marked the start of Black History Month in Wales.

The royals seemingly shut down rumours about their feud after some of their critics speculated that there's something fishy fishy between the couple as they were not appearing together during their recent public engagements. It emerged after William's solo trip to the US.

It is the second visit of Kate and William to Wales in just over a month after they attended a service at St David's Cathedral to mark the first anniversary of the Queen's death.



There were also speculations that King Charles is jealous of the couple's ever-growing popularity and asked them to stay out of the spotlight. However, the royal family's latest post has dismissed all such rumours with their latest post about the couple.

"To celebrate #Windrush75 and to mark the start of Black History Month, The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Cardiff, where they met members of the Windrush generation and celebrated the work of diverse community groups in the area," the royal family wrote alongside Kate and William's photos.

During the visit to the Grange Pavilion William and Kate took each other on in a game of table tennis. The famously competitive couple beamed as they took each other on in a doubles match during their engagement.

Black History Month 2023 recognises and celebrates the invaluable contributions of black people to British society.