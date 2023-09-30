Shawn Mendes to announce ‘indefinite’ retirement from music?

Shawn Mendes's last singing credit was album Wonder

Shawn Mendes is allegedly planning to call time on his music career.

The Treat You Better is said to be contemplating “retirement for an indefinite period soon,” citing his current bout lack of creativity and passion for music.

A blind item sent to celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, hinted at the retirement of “one of our favorite male A list singer,” leading to speculations about Mendes and other musical artists on a Reddit community.

“It’s not difficult to know when he hasn’t given music/content to his fans in a while,” the tip read.

“He believes he’s not at his best right now. regarding creativity... and wants to take some time to regain passion for music and performing,” they added.

On Reddit, fans cited Mendes’s unsuccessful latest album, Wonder, and his break from touring over mental health issues earlier this year, as a reason for retirement.

“Yes definitely think it’s Shawn. He’s been low key overall and hasn’t posted on social,” wrote one.

“me thinks it’s shawn. his last album was 3 years ago and has only put 1 (?) song out since. he himself as a person has been super lowkey,” another insisted.

Other guesses from the users included Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, John Myers, Justin Timberlake, and Frank Ocean.