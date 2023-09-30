Shawn Mendes to announce ‘indefinite’ retirement from music?

Shawn Mendes is allegedly planning to call time on his music career.
The Treat You Better is said to be contemplating “retirement for an indefinite period soon,” citing his current bout lack of creativity and passion for music.
A blind item sent to celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, hinted at the retirement of “one of our favorite male A list singer,” leading to speculations about Mendes and other musical artists on a Reddit community.
“It’s not difficult to know when he hasn’t given music/content to his fans in a while,” the tip read.
“He believes he’s not at his best right now. regarding creativity... and wants to take some time to regain passion for music and performing,” they added.
On Reddit, fans cited Mendes’s unsuccessful latest album, Wonder, and his break from touring over mental health issues earlier this year, as a reason for retirement.
“Yes definitely think it’s Shawn. He’s been low key overall and hasn’t posted on social,” wrote one.
“me thinks it’s shawn. his last album was 3 years ago and has only put 1 (?) song out since. he himself as a person has been super lowkey,” another insisted.
Other guesses from the users included Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, John Myers, Justin Timberlake, and Frank Ocean.
Kourtney Kardashians revealed the actual members that are part of the 'Not Kourtney' group chat
Travis Barker recently tested positive for covid a few weeks after wife Kourtney Kardashian’s emergency fetal...
Jungkook and Jack Harlow teamed up to release their song, 3D on Friday, Sept. 29
Sarah Ferguson expressed her shock and grief over the news of the murder of a ‘loyal, hardworking, beautiful’ member
David Beckham sings praises of his wife Victoria Beckham following her successful show at Paris Fashion Week
Britney Spears will be mentioning estranged husband Sam Asghari in her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’