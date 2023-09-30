Elon Musk condemns ‘potential false accusations’ against Russell Brand

After offering his support to Russell Brand last week, Elon Musk once again rushed to his defense during an interview with Ben Shapiro on Thursday.

“There needs to be, obviously, a conviction here,” the Tesla CEO said vaguely. “It can’t be guilty until proven innocent,” he further clarified his stance.

Referring to the backlash faced by Brand amidst accusations of sexual assault as a “witch burning phase,” the tech mogul further condemned how “just being declared a witch is enough to make you a witch and be burnt.”

Musk also implored the public to stop “destroying” Brand’s life “on the potential of false accusations.”

Furthermore, the Space X founder posited that Brand is being targeted for “rattling the cage” of the “powers that be,” echoing the same sentiments Brand shared in a video update last week.

After being accused of rape and sexual and emotional abuse by at least eight women over the past few weeks, the 48-year-old English comedian vehemently refuted the allegations.

In a video posted across his social media last week, the infamous conspiracy theory podcaster chalked up the subsequent “censorship” of his channels to “mainstream media attacks” against him.

Subsequently, the CEO of X (previously Twitter) re-posted the video, writing “Of course. They don’t like competition.”