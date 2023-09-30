Hugh Jackman expresses his dismay over Michael Gambon’s demise

Hugh Jackman has recently paid tribute to the legendary actor Michael Gambon on social media.



On September 29, the Wolverine star shared his thoughts about late Gambon onto Instagram Story.

Hugh revealed that he was “saddened” to hear about Gambon’s passing at the age of 82 on September 28 in hospital following a bout of pneumonia, according to the statement issued by his family.

Hugh, who worked with Gambon in his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’s short movie Standing Room Only, said he felt “lucky” to meet and work with the iconic actor.

“For me, he is one of the greatest actors I have ever seen,” stated the Logan actor.

Hugh lauded Gambon’s performance in the “Singing Detective” calling it “incredible”.

In the end, Hugh added, “Thank you, Michael, for the inspiration. I still strive with every performance to reach the heights of your brilliance.”

Earlier, the X-Men actor was seen out and about in New York City after two weeks of his divorce with Deborra-Lee on Thursday.

Following his separation, the actor has been trying to heal his heart by reconnecting with nature or indulging in retail therapy.

On September 18, the couple issued a joint statement shared by PEOPLE where the former couple announced that they decided to amicably end their marriage after 27 years.