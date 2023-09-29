King Charles wants to 'hit the reset' button with Prince Harry in new strategy

King Charles and Prince Harry are currently on thin ice

King Charles seemingly wants to 'hit the reset' button with his estranged son Prince Harry as he aims to better his relationship with his youngest child as part of a 'strategic' plan in the long run.

Pals close to King Charles and Queen Camilla told The Daily Beast that the monarch was willing to bring Prince Harry back into his good graces but without any strings attached, in the form of an apology to him and his wife Meghan Markle.

"It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case. [Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception."

"The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?," they said.

The pal added that King Charles was once in Prince Harry’s place as the monarch authorised a book which allowed him to put his parents on the spot.

"Don’t forget that Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on.

"Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price."