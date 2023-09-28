Meghan Markle to hurt Prince Harry if she returns to acting

Meghan Markle, who's making headlines for her likely return to expected new season of US TV series Suits, may hurt her husband Prince Harry with her decision to return to the acting.

The Duke of Sussex has claimed he "needed therapy" after watching his wife Meghan Markle in an intimate TV scene while she was filming for the legal drama.

King Charles III's younger son Harry stopped watching the show after the scene made him too uncomfortable.



Harry made the shocking revelation about his feelings about Meghan's scene with her onscreen love interest, in his memoir Spare: "I'd made the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room."

"It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live," confessed Meghan's hubby Harry.

Meghan, who left her role as Rachel Zane in the hit TV series in 2017, is seemingly preparing to rejoin the cast in new season as Patrick J. Adams is fueling speculations of the Duchess's return to acting with his cryptic posts.

The former actor's portrayal of Rachel Zane in the legal drama came to an end with season 7, episode 16, "Good-Bye."

Meghan's pal and former co-star Adams has left fans guessing about the mother-of-two's return to the show as he's not stopping sharing Harry's wife's throwback photos.



Adam's posts have given birth to a question whether Harry has allowed the Duchess to do what she wants, with many fans asking: "Will Meghan return to acting with her royal title?"