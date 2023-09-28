Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp hold hands on romantic Mexico getaway

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp hold hands on their second romantic Mexico getaway

Jamie Foxx looked happier and healthier than ever during his romantic Mexico City getaway with Alyce Huckstepp four months after the former faced an undisclosed health scare.

The newly-confirmed couple were all smiles on their early dinner date at the Nobu Hotel Los Cobos in Cabos San Lucas on Wednesday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the lovebirds were seen being escorted to their outdoor patio seating with intertwined hands as they flashed the servers a smile, who couldn’t help but smile back at the radiant couple.

Eyewitnesses even reported that the lovestruck pair looked “very happy” as they “laughed and flirted with plenty of affection,” according to Page Six.

The blond beauty looked chic in a low-plunging silk black dress paired with black shades as she clutched her matching black purse in her free hand.

Meanwhile, Foxx sported his signature tan fedora with a casual black graphic tee and black pants.

Though the notoriously private Django Unchained actor is yet to officially confirm his romance with Huckstepp, this vacation marks the couple’s second getaway to Mexico this month, and the latest in many romantic sightings since.

Foxx, 55, and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in May 2022, when the Oscar-winning actor was photographed kissing a then-unidentified blonde woman, that many have since speculated to be Huckstepp.

The sightings were a welcome change of pace for Foxx, who had reportedly been recovering from an undisclosed health complication since April.