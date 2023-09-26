Prince William, Kate Middleton share latest post as King Charles denies Harry room in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official social media accounts shared new photos and details as the Princess of Wales carried out a very personal engagement on Tuesday amid reports of King Charles III's latest snub to his estranged son Prince Harry.



Kate was all smiles and in high spirits as she visited a textile mill in Leeds, which has a special connection to her ancestors. The future queen's paternal ancestors were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton & Co, and in 1958, her great-great grandfather sold the family business to AW Hainsworth.

The mother of three looked out of this world during his latest outing in green and white business suit, showing off her elegance in emerald.

Kate's visit to the industry seems to be a tribute to her own ancestors amid ongoing feud between Harry and his father as King Charles has reportedly did not allow the Duke to stay in Windsor castle during his recent visit to the UK.

During the visit, Kate was able to learn more about the textile industry. Prince and Princess of Wales official social media accounts shared the photos and details of Kate's latest outing.



Kate had an awkward moment while walking in style as she stopped to adjust her shoe, before meeting her welcome party. She laughed off the moment and headed into the textile mill, which was first established in 1738.