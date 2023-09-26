Niall Horan recalls hilarious first meeting with Kim Kardashian and North West

Niall Horan may have moved on from his boyband days and carved out a successful solo career, but the musician is still haunted by the One Direction merch.

During the season 24 premiere of The Voice on Monday, a Directioner, Olivia Minogue, took to the stage and wowed the judges with an impressive performance of Lay Me Down by Sam Smith. Judges Reba McEntire, John Legend and Niall Horan turned their chairs for her, via Entertainment Tonight.

While talking to the judges, Minogue revealed that she was wearing a ‘Niall’ necklace from the band’s merch as a good luck charm.

To that, Horan exclaimed, “The merch did well, guys!”

Horan then recalled a hilarious incident relating to the merch which was about his first meeting with reality star Kim Kardashian.

“The first time I met Kim Kardashian, I was backstage at an Ariana Grande concert,” he shared. “And she brought North [West], her daughter, up, and this is how she introduced North to me, she said, ‘North, this is the guy that sings from your toothbrush!’”

Laughing, Olivia admitted that she also had a One Direction toothbrush. Amid the light-hearted banter, Legend looked bumped out as he lost hopes of landing the singer in his team

The All of Me singer said to Horan, “I just want to respect your guys' merch ingenuity.”