Joe Jonas steps out with Nick Jonas amid hard times With Ex Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas was seen out with his brother Nick Jonas in New York City, just after having a temporary custody agreement on where their kids should stay.



In spite of the Game of Thrones actor's efforts to have them move to England during their divorce, their children—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose initials were designated as DMJ in court documents—remain in the United States.

Joe, 34, wore a Tombolo Company sweater, blue jeans, and a matching baseball cap for the informal trip. The 31-year-old Nick, on the other hand, wore a black zip-up sweater over white tee and trousers.

The two Jonas brother also seemed to stop to take a selfie with a fan, as shared by a fan account on X, formerly called Twitter.



Joe is currently the target of a lawsuit from Sophie, who claimed in her petition that the Sucker artist is denying their children's passports and "will not consent for the children to return home to England."

The actress added in her paperwork that their split occurred "very suddenly" and that she found out about Joe's Florida divorce filing through social media.