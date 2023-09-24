Katie Holmes looks pretty while out with friend in New York City

Katie Holmes embraced autumn in style as she donned a green sweater and light-wash ripped jeans while strolling in New York City with a friend on Friday.

The 44-year-old Dawson's Creek actress radiated relaxation as she engaged in a casual chat with a male companion while crossing the street

For her laid-back outing, she accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses, a leather tote bag, which she slung over her shoulder, and black Adidas sneakers with white stripes.



She kept her iPhone protected in a bright red case and opted against any jewelry, apart from a gold necklace that was tucked under her top.

The single mom, who shares daughter Suri, 17, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61, appeared to be wearing natural-looking makeup.

Earlier this week, she made headlines for stepping out with some gray hairs around her bangs and temples.

In a 2020 interview with InStyle, the No Apologies actress spoke about becoming more confident as she grows older.