Travis Barker tests positive for Covid amidst ‘cursed’ Blink-182 world tour

Barker tests positive for covid amidst ‘cursed’ ‘Blink-182’ world tour

Travis Barker can’t seem to catch a break with his Blink-182 tour, testing positive for the coronavirus just two weeks after returning to the Rock Hard tour after dealing with a “family emergency.”

Barker, 47, posted a picture of a positive Covid test on his Instagram stories on Friday, along with sick and disoriented emojis.

The Blink-182 drummer’s health update came during the European leg of the Rock Hard tour, also known as the World Tour 2023/2024.

Barker, who tied the knot with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, recently left the European leg of the tour to return to the States when Kourtney, 44, had to get an “urgent fetal surgery.”

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” the Lemme founder posted to her social media following the surgery.

Barker’s recent illness is the latest in the line of a series of complications faced by the tour, which is the band’s first tour following their reunion with the band's former vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLounge.

The tour previously postponed its Latin American leg due to Barker sustaining an injury to his finger that required surgery and rest.