Emily Ratajkowski opens up on getting more modelling work during darkest point of life

Emily Ratajkowski has recently opened up on getting modelling work during the darkest point of her marriage.



Speaking on latest episode of High Low With EmRata podcast, Emily said that she became extremely thin after the birth of her son Sylvester and split from Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

“I got so think after Sly,” remarked the model.

Elaborating on how she became anorexic at the time, Emily stated, “I actually did the calculations for my BMI, and I was so unhealthy.”

However, what’s worrisome was that she started getting more modelling projects in those days.

“Let me tell you, by the way, I was working a lot, which is scary ... Make your judgements about the industry based on that,” admitted Emily.

Earlier in 2021, in her book of essays, My Body, Emily penned that her “drastic weight loss” made her appreciate of her health.

“I felt like I was just this inconsequential person. I felt like I didn’t take up space, and it made me appreciate the fullness of my body when I’m healthy,” she added.

In previous interview on Going Mental podcast, Emily spoke up about her miserable marriage.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she commented.