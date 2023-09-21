Shannon Beador tries to conceal hit-and-run injuries on a stroll with ex John Janssen

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was spotted with visible injuries as she left her apartment with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen days after being arrested for driving under the influence.
The photographs, obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, showed the Housewife star leaving a Newport Beach, California apartment escorted by Janssen and an unidentified man.
Though the RHOC star wore shades and draped her hair in front of her face, the bruise-like mark above her left eye was noticeable as she scurried behind the two men, indicating possible physical repercussions from the events leading to her recent arrest.
A few hours prior to the spotting, the ex-couple was also seen entering the same apartment as Janssen, 60, held the front door open for Beador, 59, who appeared to have her left arm in a sling.
The Bravolebrity was recently arrested and booked for two misdemeanours: driving under the influence (DUI) and a subsequent hit-and-run which damaged a residential property.
After the intoxicated driver fled the property, she parked her car in the middle of a street and pretended to walk her beloved Goldie, Archie, when police arrived.
Beador was released on Sunday morning on a $2,500 bail.
Later eyewitness reports confirmed that Beador was “tipsy” at a restaurant just half a mile away from the crash, according to TMZ.
Among Beador’s colleagues and friends who commented on the incident was fellow Bravo celebrity Jeff Lewis.
“[Shannon] was injured, so she’s going to be recovering,” he revealed in a SiriusXM radio show.
Fellow Housewife Tamra Judge also revealed in a Two T’s in a Pod podcast that, prior to the incident, Beador confided in her that “it’s been a rough couple days,” especially following her breakup with Janssen a few months prior.
