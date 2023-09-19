Meghan Markle drops £200k on Invictus Games outfits to be appear 'successful'

Meghan Markle drops £200,000 on her clothes for the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has been attempting to replicate the image of a "successful Hollywood celebrity" by wearing the priciest of clothes at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Professional stylist Susie Nelson, spoke to GB News as said that the Duchess of Sussex’s move to spend around £200,000 at this year’s Games was a move to indicate that there was no financial plight.

She claimed: "I think the possible motivation behind the outfits is to try and project an image of a successful Hollywood celebrity.

"By choosing to wear expensive designer items, it indicates they can afford it."

However, she elaborated that the Duchess of Sussex attempted to incorporate lesser expensive pieces in a bid appear to seem more relatable.

Nelson added: "It should be noted that these were, in some cases, combined with items from the high street, such as Banana Republic. The jewellery was also expensive."

In comparison to the 2022 Invictus Games, the Suits actress wore £38,000 worth of clothes and jewelery, which meant that she spent more than £160,000 on her wardrobe this year, which Nelson argued the Duchess of Sussex should have thought through considering the current economic times.

She argued: "In the current tough economic times, it may have been more considerate to wear more relatable items."